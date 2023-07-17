“Greatest athlete of our time” - Andre Iguodala offers high praise for celebrity golf tournament champion Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry © Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stephen Curry recently showed that he is a savant not just on the basketball court but also on a golf course by winning the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament. He became the first active athlete to come in first place in the prestigious tourney since 2000.

The feat has likely had plenty of former and present teammates congratulating him. However, Andre Iguodala took it up a notch by describing Curry with a superlative that might raise a lot of eyebrows.

Checking Iggy's assertion

It's natural for Iguodala to effuse such high praises for his Warriors buddy. After all, it's largely because of Steph that the 19-year veteran is a four-time champion, even if the swingman won the Finals MVP in 2015. Even so, calling Curry this generation's greatest athlete might be a bit of a stretch.

But then again, it probably depends on what the criteria is for the title. If excelling in multiple sports is the basis, then perhaps Iggy's choice is difficult to argue against.

Curry is indeed one of the best basketball players ever. He has also shown his proficiency in golf time after time. Rob Gronkowski, an NFL legend, even wondered if Steph could compete with golf professionals after an impressive demonstration in the past week.

And considering that the two-time MVP has also proven that he has unrivaled conditioning , he might also do well if he participates in marathons. So, if the 35-year-old wanted to, he probably isn't just a two-sport athlete.

Winning his first ACC Championship with a clutch shot

The 10th time's the charm for Steph, as this is his first time winning the annual celebrity golf tournament after a decade of participation. It was quite an event for the Warrior superstar as he made headlines during the competition by sinking a hole-in-one on a 152-yard hole.

Curry, who is known for making look-away triples in the NBA look cool, performed something similar during the event in Nevada. But while Steph had terrific first rounds in the tournament, his lackluster last day had him trailing former tennis professional Mardy Fish entering the 18th hole. But in true "Chef Curry" fashion, the four-time NBA champ came in clutch by sinking an eagle in his final putt to claim the lead and the trophy.