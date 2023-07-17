OBITUARY: Lorene Barrett Brown

Lorene Barrett Brown, of Lebanon Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at age 95.

Lorene Brown was born in Lebanon TN to Kate Comer and Dave Barrett.

She worked as a hospital supervisor for many years. Mrs. Brown was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ. She enjoyed her babies, walking, traveling, and reading.

She is survived by her children: Robert A. Brown Jr., Connie (Ronnie) Greer, and Barbara (Jerry) Phillips; granddaughter: Christina (Tristan) Slater; 4 sisters and 1 brother; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Brown, parents Kate and Dave Barrett, 9 brothers, 2 half-brothers, and 1 half-sister.

The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Randy Ward, was 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 4-8 p.m.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

