Open in App
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Lorene Barrett Brown

By Jennifer Haley,

3 days ago

Lorene Barrett Brown, of Lebanon Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at age 95.

Lorene Brown was born in Lebanon TN to Kate Comer and Dave Barrett.

She worked as a hospital supervisor for many years. Mrs. Brown was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ. She enjoyed her babies, walking, traveling, and reading.

She is survived by her children: Robert A. Brown Jr., Connie (Ronnie) Greer, and Barbara (Jerry) Phillips; granddaughter: Christina (Tristan) Slater; 4 sisters and 1 brother; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Brown, parents Kate and Dave Barrett, 9 brothers, 2 half-brothers, and 1 half-sister.

The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Randy Ward, was 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 4-8 p.m.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Lorene Barrett Brown appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lebanon, TN newsLocal Lebanon, TN
OBITUARY: Newton Kelly Gay
Lebanon, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Pastor Craig A. Tibbs
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: John P. ‘Hugo’ Huheey
Lebanon, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Marian Collins McMillan
Lebanon, TN3 days ago
Lebanon Police Department Promotes Amber Phillips to Assistant Communications Supervisor
Lebanon, TN2 days ago
Predators Name Michelle Kennedy President and Alternate Governor
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Lebanon Police Search for Missing Person
Lebanon, TN2 days ago
City of Columbia Mayor Responds to Jason Aldean’s Music Video
Columbia, TN21 hours ago
Silver Alert Cancelled for Missing Lebanon Man
Lebanon, TN3 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of July 18, 2023
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Studio Tenn & TPAC Announce Third Cabaret on Stage Series
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Join the Preds for Christmas in July at Bridgestone Arena on July 22
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
WEATHER- 7-19-20-2023 Storms and Possible Flooding Continue
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Opry Country Christmas Returns in November
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Watch Lukas Nelson’s Latest Music Video Filmed in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
One Arrested After Stolen Car Found in Lebanon
Lebanon, TN1 day ago
Private Membership Club Nashville City Club is on the Move
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
6 Live Shows this Week – July 17, 2023
Nashville, TN3 days ago
What Songs Will Ed Sheeran Perform at Nissan Stadium?
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Man Charged in 11-Month-Old Daughter’s Apparent Fentanyl Overdose in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Second Slim Chickens Location Coming to Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN20 hours ago
Belmont Earns MVC All-Academic Award
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Nashville Sounds Snap Losing Skid with 5-3 Victory Over Jacksonville
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Lebanon Special School District Now Hiring for a Variety of Positions
Lebanon, TN3 days ago
Man on Run After Charging over $15K to Stolen Credit Card
Lebanon, TN21 hours ago
Track Build Has Begun for Music City Grand Prix
Nashville, TN11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy