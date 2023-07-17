3 things you should avoid doing if you're 'skiplagging' and don't want to get your ticket canceled, according to a former flight attendant who flew with 2 US airlines

The former flight attendant Bobby Laurie shares mistakes passengers make when skiplagging. Craig Hastings/Nathan Congleton/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Passengers are turning to skiplagging to save money when traveling because of surging flight prices.

But a former flight attendant says anyone caught skiplagging risks getting their ticket canceled.

Bobby Laurie told Insider that travelers should check in online to avoid getting caught skiplagging.

Airline tickets have been increasing in price , and passengers are looking for ways to save money. Many travelers have turned to skiplagging — but this comes with the risk of getting their tickets canceled.

As a result, airlines have been cracking down on skiplagging to avoid losing revenue . Earlier this month, American Airlines canceled a teenager's ticket after they realized he was planning to skip the second leg of his journey .

Bobby Laurie, a travel expert who worked as a flight attendant for US Airways and Virgin America , told Insider that passengers should approach skiplagging with caution because it goes against many airlines' terms and conditions.

"Skiplagging can save you a lot of money. Airlines compete on certain routes, and those routes are the ones where you will find discounted rates. We are talking a difference of a couple hundred dollars," Laurie, the cohost of "The Jet Set," a travel talk show that airs weekly on national television , said.

Skiplagging — also known as "hidden city" or "throwaway" ticketing — is a cost-saving strategy that involves booking a ticket with a layover and bailing on the flight to the final destination . Laurie said there were three things passengers should avoid if they want to try skiplagging:

1. Limit interaction with the airline's employees

He said passengers planning to use hidden city tickets should avoid in-person check-in and use online or mobile check-in instead. To avoid arousing suspicion when skiplagging, fly under the radar and avoid speaking to airline staff unless necessary.

2. Do not use your frequent-flyer information

Forget the free upgrades and earning miles when skiplagging, Laurie said. He said passengers should never use their membership with an airline's frequent-flyer program when booking skiplagging tickets because it could lead to the cancellation of their account.

3. Do not check in your bags

Laurie said passengers should avoid checking in bags when skiplagging because their suitcases could end up at the final destination. Pack light and use a carry-on instead.

While skiplagging can be great for people traveling on a tight budget, Laurie said passengers should also avoid doing it often because airlines wouldn't hesitate to punish passengers who use hidden city tickets.

"If you're looking to save money, and don't want to travel with a checked-in bag, and really need to get from point A to point B, skiplagging can save you the cash," he said.

"But if you do get caught, your ticket can be canceled, and your trip will be interrupted," he added.