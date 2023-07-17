3 things you should avoid doing if you're 'skiplagging' and don't want to get your ticket canceled, according to a former flight attendant who flew with 2 US airlines

He said passengers planning to use hidden city tickets should avoid in-person check-in and use online or mobile check-in instead. To avoid arousing suspicion when skiplagging, fly under the radar and avoid speaking to airline staff unless necessary.
2. Do not use your frequent-flyer information
Forget the free upgrades and earning miles when skiplagging, Laurie said. He said passengers should never use their membership with an airline's frequent-flyer program when booking skiplagging tickets because it could lead to the cancellation of their account.
3. Do not check in your bags
Laurie said passengers should avoid checking in bags when skiplagging because their suitcases could end up at the final destination. Pack light and use a carry-on instead.
While skiplagging can be great for people traveling on a tight budget, Laurie said passengers should also avoid doing it often because airlines wouldn't hesitate to punish passengers who use hidden city tickets.
"If you're looking to save money, and don't want to travel with a checked-in bag, and really need to get from point A to point B, skiplagging can save you the cash," he said.
"But if you do get caught, your ticket can be canceled, and your trip will be interrupted," he added.
