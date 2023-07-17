Boat staff had to hose down a Walmart heiress' $300 million yacht after climate activists blasted red and white paint onto it with fire extinguishers

A view of one of the decks on the Kaos, the $300 million superyacht owned by Nancy Walton Laurie. Oceanco.

A $300 million superyacht owned by a billionaire heiress was doused in paint by activists on Sunday.

The two activists arrived as the yacht was leaving Ibiza and sprayed its stern in red and white.

Staff could be seen trying to hose away the paint while the activists held up a protest sign.

Two climate activists vandalized an American heiress' $300 million superyacht in Ibiza on Sunday, bathing the vessel's stern with red and white paint.

The pair used fire extinguishers to spray paint on the Kaos, a megayacht owned by the billionaire Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie, then held up a sign that read: "You consume, others suffer."

The yacht appeared to be leaving port when the activists doused its rear, and boat staff could be seen immediately attempting to wash away the paint with hoses, according to footage tweeted by Futuro Vegetal, a Spanish organization lobbying for climate action.

"We can't go on like this, it's a matter of life and death," Futuro Vegetal tweeted .

Futuro Vegetal tweeted on Sunday that the activists targeted the Kaos because Walton Laurie was "one of the richest women in the world."

The two activists were detained and are expected to be released on Monday at noon, the organization said, without specifying what they were charged with.

Port authorities activated an interior maritime plan to assess whether the paint spilled into the water could be cause for concern, the local outlet Periodico de Ibiza reported .

Futuro Vegetal and the Walton Family Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

The Kaos is a 361-foot luxury yacht owned by Walton Laurie, the youngest daughter of Walmart cofounder James "Bud Walton." She is worth more than $7.7 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index .

Her vessel, which flies under the Jamaican flag, has four decks and can accommodate 31 guests and 45 crew, per the yacht-enthusiast website Yacht Bible .

It hosts 16 guest cabins and at least 24 staff cabins as well as an elevator, a steam room, a gym, a cinema, and an indoor beach club.

It costs from $20 million to $30 million every year to keep the Kaos running, according to Yacht Bible.

On Friday, three activists from Futuro Vegetal also ran onto a runway of an airport in Ibiza to spray yellow paint on a private jet and disrupt airport operations .