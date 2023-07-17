Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Boat staff had to hose down a Walmart heiress' $300 million yacht after climate activists blasted red and white paint onto it with fire extinguishers
By Matthew Loh,
3 days ago
A $300 million superyacht owned by a billionaire heiress was doused in paint by activists on Sunday.
The two activists arrived as the yacht was leaving Ibiza and sprayed its stern in red and white.
Staff could be seen trying to hose away the paint while the activists held up a protest sign.
Two climate activists vandalized an American heiress' $300 million superyacht in Ibiza on Sunday, bathing the vessel's stern with red and white paint.
The pair used fire extinguishers to spray paint on the Kaos, a megayacht owned by the billionaire Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie, then held up a sign that read: "You consume, others suffer."
The yacht appeared to be leaving port when the activists doused its rear, and boat staff could be seen immediately attempting to wash away the paint with hoses, according to footage tweeted by Futuro Vegetal, a Spanish organization lobbying for climate action.
"We can't go on like this, it's a matter of life and death," Futuro Vegetal tweeted .
Futuro Vegetal tweeted on Sunday that the activists targeted the Kaos because Walton Laurie was "one of the richest women in the world."
The two activists were detained and are expected to be released on Monday at noon, the organization said, without specifying what they were charged with.
