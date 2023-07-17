Open in App
allhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Slams Fan For Comparing Her Alter Egos: “Don’t You DARE DO CHUN”

By London Jennn,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Neighbors Sign Petition To Oust Nicki Minaj And Her Husband Kenneth Petty From Their Los Angeles Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA28 days ago
Watch Glorilla Perform “Lick or Sum” at BET Awards 2023
Memphis, TN22 days ago
‘Barbie’ stars lose their minds over Nicki Minaj at the film’s premiere
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Jermaine Dupri Calls ‘Book of HOV’ Best #HipHop50 Honor
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy