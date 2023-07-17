Manchester United turn attention to Højlund after sealing €50m Onana deal

André Onana Photograph: Emilio Andreoli/Inter/Getty Images

Manchester United will switch attention to trying to sign the striker Rasmus Højlund after securing a deal to buy the goalkeeper André Onana from Internazionale. Onana is close to travelling for his medical and to sign a contract after a fee of €50m (£42.9m) plus €5m in add-ons was agreed.

Onana is understood to be getting a five-year deal with an option for a further season and United want to process a visa application for him to be part of their tour to the United States. Their first match there is on Saturday against Arsenal in New Jersey.

United have not yet bid for Højlund but have been holding discussions with Atalanta, who have shown no interest in money-plus-players deal for the Denmark international. It expected United will be asked to pay about €70m for 20-year-old, who scored nine Serie A goals last season after joining from Sturm Graz.

A defensive midfielder is also on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is among those under consideration but that position is less of a priority than a goalkeeper and centre-forward and a signing is likely only if at least one of Fred and Donny van de Beek leaves. Fred has interest from Premier League clubs including Fulham and from Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia.

Amrabat, who impressed for Morocco at last year’s World Cup, also has admirers in Spain but Fiorentina will demand a significant fee and there is no indication his La Liga suitors have the money to do the deal. West Ham have asked to be kept informed of developments and other clubs in England are monitoring the situation.

Once Onana signs, United will allow Dean Henderson to leave and they will hold talks with Nottingham Forest over a transfer for the 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground. United would then want a new back-up goalkeeper and have Japan’s Zion Suzuki, who plays for Urawa Reds, among their options.