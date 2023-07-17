Open in App
Reuters

Solomon Islands PM returns from Beijing, calls Australia 'unneighbourly'

By Reuters,

1 day ago
July 17 (Reuters) - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare returned to Honiara on Monday after a week-long official visit to China, telling reporters Beijing would provide more budget support, and that criticism by Australia was "unneighbourly".

The United States, Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands' opposition party have called for Sogavare to publish details of a policing deal signed in Beijing last week, amid concern it will invite further regional contest. read more

Sogavare told a press conference on Monday in Honiara that Australia and the U.S. should not fear China's police support for Solomon Islands , ABC Television reported.

"Targeting China-Solomon Islands relations is ... un-neighbourly and lacks respect," he said.

China had agreed to provide budget support for Solomon Islands, he added.

Australia has historically been Solomon Islands' largest aid donor and security partner.

Reporting by Kirsty Needham Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

