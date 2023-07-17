Power outage near airport affects over 350 customers

UPDATED AT 2:52 A.M: According to TEP, power has been restored to the area.

363 Tucson Electric Power customers are currently without power, after an outage was reported in the neighborhood near Valencia Road and Alvernon Way.

The outage was first reported at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 17. TEP says the cause is currently under investigation, but reminds customers that outages typically take about 2 hours to resolve.