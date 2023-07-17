Open in App
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Power outage near airport affects over 350 customers

By Austin Janos,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gu2cb_0nSZ1jpO00

UPDATED AT 2:52 A.M: According to TEP, power has been restored to the area.

363 Tucson Electric Power customers are currently without power, after an outage was reported in the neighborhood near Valencia Road and Alvernon Way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oluSC_0nSZ1jpO00 Tucson Electric Power

Outage affecting 363 customers
Outage affecting 363 customers

The outage was first reported at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 17. TEP says the cause is currently under investigation, but reminds customers that outages typically take about 2 hours to resolve.

