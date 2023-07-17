Open in App
TMZ

James Worthy Says LeBron James Could Get Statues In L.A., Cleveland

1 day ago
TMZSports.com

LeBron James might be immortalized outside two arenas by the time his career is over ... so says Lakers legend James Worthy , who tells TMZ Sports he could definitely see the NBA superstar getting statues in Cleveland AND Los Angeles.

The three-time NBA champ spoke with us about the King's Purple & Gold legacy earlier this week ... and he said it's entirely possible James gets the bronze treatment outside Crypto.com Arena one day.

"It depends on what he does here out," Worthy said at the Teqball USA Pre-ESPY party. "Personally -- and I think he'd agree -- he hasn't been here long enough."

"But I think his overall greatness, when you have a player like LeBron, who breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's [all-time scoring] record in Los Angeles, does it as a Laker, then wins a championship as a Laker, you can't argue that he could get a statue in Los Angeles."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuDYB_0nSZ1asr00
Getty

"And he could get one in Cleveland as well," Worthy added. "So, I don't know about Miami, but bringing one to Cleveland and Los Angeles, it's doable, in my opinion."

It's assumed LeBron will get a statue in Cleveland -- after all, he's by far the greatest player in franchise history and led the Cavaliers to their first championship.

There are currently six Lakers statues outside the arena ... including Shaquille O'Neal , Magic Johnson , Jerry West , Kareem , Elgin Baylor and broadcaster Chick Hearn .

If LeBron eventually joins that group of legends, Worthy wouldn't be surprised one bit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Fans Are Loving Video Of Shaquille O'Neal In The Pool In Hawaii
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Prosecutors won’t retry Masterson on rape charge; sentencing set for Sept. 7
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carlos Boozer’s 15-year-old son is already ridiculously tall
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Guess Who This Lil' Cowboy Turned Into!
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Carlee Russell's story is drawing a lot of suspicion about what really happened
Hoover, AL14 hours ago
NHL's Alex Galchenyuk Apologizes For Arrest, Enters Assistance Program
Scottsdale, AZ54 minutes ago
Carlee Russell's Boyfriend Says She Was Kidnapped, Fought for Her Life
Hoover, AL1 day ago
Disney Heiress Abigail Disney Arrested
New York City, NY2 days ago
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Celebrates With Her ‘Jordan Family’ in Strapless Dress & Hidden Air Jordan Sneakers in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy