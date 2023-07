Severe thunderstorm watches were issued for most of Kansas on Sunday evening, July 16 until 10:00 as tornado warnings were announced for Northeastern Kiowa County, southwestern Stafford County, southeastern Edwards County, and northwestern Pratt County. Golf ball-sized hail was reported in multiple areas. RESTRICTIONS AND USAGE TERMS: Please credit “@travcallaway88 via Spectee”. NOTE: looped video Video Location: Spearville, Kansas Video Recording Date/Time: July 16, 2023 at 20:20h