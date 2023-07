A massive fire broke out at K-Link Tower, a 25-story building in Setiabudi, Jakarta CBD, on Saturday, July 15, causing traffic congestion on Jalan Gatot Subroto, one of the major roads in Jakarta. Officials said the fire was suspected to be caused by a gas leak at one of the cafes in the building. No injuries were reported. RESTRICTIONS AND USAGE TERMS: Please credit “@anandadks via Spectee”. Video Location: K-Link Tower, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Indonesia Video Recording Date/Time: July 15, 2023 at 10:00h