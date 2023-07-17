Open in App
cmac.tv

Clovis Unified School District Board Meeting 7-12-2023

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clovis, CA newsLocal Clovis, CA
CUSD announces passing of long-time Governing Board member Betsy Sandoval
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Japanese students visit Clovis, Laton schools
Clovis, CA20 hours ago
This Clovis adoption center is waiving its adoption fees
Clovis, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
AJGA Championship Coming to Fresno
Fresno, CA10 hours ago
After Decades of Neglect, Craycroft Home on the Verge of Historic Restoration
Fresno, CA22 hours ago
Arias Calls Lawsuit Against Fresno’s Honoring of Cesar Chavez ‘Racist,’ Ties Effort to GOP
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Chowchilla celebrates 100 years with time capsule opening
Chowchilla, CA3 days ago
UPDATE: Power Restored, After Nearly 2,000 Lost Power In Fresno And Madera
Fresno, CA1 day ago
After scathing state audit, Fresno CEO slips away for new job
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Nearly 2,000 went without power Monday in Fresno and Madera
Fresno, CA1 day ago
5 California Suburbs Among Least Educated Cities
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Plans underway for Costco’s largest store yet in Fresno, California
Fresno, CA1 day ago
This Proposed Costco Store in Fresno, California Could Be the Largest in the World Yet – Here's What Locals Have to Say
Fresno, CA7 hours ago
This virus was found in Exeter, Visalia officials say
Exeter, CA3 days ago
Fresh start for Trujillo at FCC
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno power outage: PG&E working to restore electricity
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Trash ignites fire at Fresno home, Fresno Fire says
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Fresno street signs mysteriously turn black due to ultraviolet damage
Fresno, CA19 hours ago
We Know It’s Hot in the Valley, but Will It Cool Down at Night?
Fresno, CA3 days ago
What’s happening Clovis?
Clovis, CA5 days ago
Winning SuperLotto Plus lottery tickets sold in LA, Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Bicyclist passing-by tells Fresno resident his house is on fire
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Visalia man crashes car into home in Hanford, PD say
Hanford, CA1 day ago
Hiker rescued near Bass Lake after breaking leg in fall
Bass Lake, CA20 hours ago
Man dead following shooting in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
3 drivers arrested at Clovis DUI checkpoint, police say
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Marissa Nicole Holguin
Fresno, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy