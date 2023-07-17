Manchester man shot by officer responding to domestic dispute call

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Manchester was shot by a police officer responding to a domestic dispute call Sunday night.

According to Manchester police, officers responded to a home on North Main Street around 6:35 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute.

The first officer on scene heard a man and woman yelling, and when he confronted them, a confrontation ensued between the man and the officer.

Police said the officer discharged their handgun and struck the man. He was transported to Hartford Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. The officer was not injured.

William Lautenbach who lives in the neighborhood said he heard the gunshots after the commotion.

“I heard the shots, first I thought maybe firecrackers then I figured out it must be a gun. I was afraid someone may be shooting at me or something but I looked outside and saw somebody laying on the ground and a police officer nearby,” he said.

The Office of Inspector General is investigating the shooting.

