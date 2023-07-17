Did Trump's Son-In-Law Lie And Incriminate Himself, Asks Former US Prosecutor: 'I Hope He Lied'

Former U.S. prosecutor and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner suggested that Donald Trump 's son-in-law Jared Kushner could have placed himself in legal jeopardy if he provided false information to the grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 events.

What Happened: A recent New York Times report revealed that Ivanka Trump 's husband Kushner reportedly testified before a grand jury in Washington last month and told the jury that the former president believed that the election was stolen.

In the Saturday episode of his YouTube series, Kirschner delved into Kushner’s purported testimony and raised concerns about the veracity of his statements before the grand jury.

“The most important question becomes: Did Jared tell the grand jury the truth and incriminate his father-in-law? Or, did Jared lie and incriminate himself?” Kirschner said.





“Well, I for one hope Jared lied. I even suspect Jared lied.”

According to Kirschner, if Kushner provided false information to the grand jury and if there is supporting evidence from special counsel Jack Smith , it is plausible that the grand jury might be asked to consider charging him with perjury. There is also the possibility of adding Kushner as a co-conspirator in the case.

“So why do I say I hope Jared Kushner lied? Well, that will give Jack Smith and his team of prosecutors the opportunity to indict Jared Kushner, to flip Jared Kushner, and to compel him to testify truthfully about the crimes of his father-in-law, Donald Trump,” Kirschner said.

“If he chooses to lie, that is precisely what I believe Jack Smith will do,” he added.

Why It Matters: Kirschner has also consistently expressed his belief that Trump is blamable for multiple offenses related to his attempts to overturn the previous presidential election.

The former president maintains that he is not guilty of any wrongdoing in his ongoing legal battles.

Meanwhile, multiple media reports have highlighted that the dynamics between the former president, his eldest daughter, and his son-in-law have become increasingly uncomfortable since they departed from Washington in 2021.

Photo by Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.