Joe Biden Got $200,000 In Funding From OpenAI CEO Sam Altman For 2024 Campaign: Fox Business

Sam Altman , CEO of OpenAI , has made a significant contribution to President Biden’s re-election campaign, Fox Business reports .

Altman donated a total of $200,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in mid-June, as per a Federal Elections Commission (FEC) report. His contribution came just before Biden’s visit to San Francisco, where OpenAI is based.

Despite substantial donations from wealthy donors like Altman, Biden’s small-dollar donations are lagging behind other recent Democratic campaigns, according to Fix Business. The President is more reliant on wealthy donors compared to major Republican presidential candidates.

Top-level Biden officials attribute the slow pace of donations to the lack of a clear Republican opponent. They anticipate a surge in donations once the Republican field narrows down to a single nominee.

