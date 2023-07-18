Open in App
WHIO Dayton

Weather alerts, advisories end heading into night; Sunny day forecasted Tuesday

By WHIO Staff,

15 hours ago

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Butler, Warren, Randolph (IN) Union (IN) , and Wayne (IN) counties until midnight.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued a statewide Air Quality Advisory that will be in effect through the end of the day.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Some evening showers and storms, stray strong storm possible
  • Wet again midweek
  • Trending dry toward weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms with damaging winds and isolated hail will be possible through the evening.

Otherwise we’ll see decreasing clouds tonight and cooler with lows in the low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BihMU_0nSYwME800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1BKF_0nSYwME800

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Lower humidity. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Humidity returns. Scattered showers or storms expected. High temperatures remain in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Some isolated showers or storms possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine continues and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, remaining pleasant. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

