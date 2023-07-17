American tourist lashes out for having to 'travel while traveling' when visiting Italy

An American tourist in Italy has lashed out at all the influencers who recommended the location that she travelled to on the. picturesque Amalfi Coast due to the amount of time it took to get there.

TikToker, @millenniallex or Lexi Jordan, recently shared a video giving her thoughts on the idyllic Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy seemingly unhappy with the amount of travelling she had to do just to get there which included slow transportation, steep hills and lots and lots of stairs, all in "90 degree" weather.

In her now-viral rant, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times, she starts off by saying that he had to fly to Naples, which is still 90 minutes away from the Amalfi Coast. The "impossible" experience was only made worse by the fact that she had to carry her own luggage.

Upon arriving in the quaint little coastal village where she was staying she was horrified to learn that there were no traditional roads or streets for her to walk along but "160 stairs."

"Every single influencer and TikToker who put the Amalfi Coast on my For You Page in the past two months deserves jail time," she started her video with but did caveat it with the text overlay which read: "Don't get me wrong, I love it but serious this is literal manual labour not vacation."

Although there is likely to be an air of comedy to her complaints it hasn't stopped her rant from going viral with few people having sympathy for her having to travel while travelling.

One person wrote: "When the Amalfi coast isn’t one big parking lot."

Another added: "[i]magine having to travel while traveling."

A third asked: "Do people not do research before they travel anymore??"

Thankfully it does appear that Lexi has received some advice on car hire in Italy should she decide to travel there again.

