TMZ

G Herbo Arrest, Cops Say Failure to Signal Led to Discovery of Firearm

1 day ago
Chicago Police Department

G Herbo might not be facing a gun possession case right now, if it weren't for the simplest of traffic infractions ... at least, according to the cops who busted the "PTSD" rapper.

Chicago police tell us Herbo was pulled over in a vehicle that had failed to display a turn signal in traffic ... and it was during that July 9 stop that cops say they found a Glock 33 in the car.

Glock

We also got a hold of Herbo's latest mugshot, and he looks either perplexed or amused over the situation. Let's face it, having a perfectly good Sunday Funday ruined over jail time is guaranteed to dampen your mood.

As we previously reported, Herbo didn't spend long behind bars and was later released on bond.

He and his team are still mum about the arrest, but Herbo did make a lyrical statement this week via King Von 's new posthumous "Grandson" album ... which features his blistering bars on the song "Real Oppy!!!"

