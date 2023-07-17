Open in App
New York Post

Police search Long Island storage unit connected to Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation

By Allie Griffin,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Huzen_0nSYjRe800

Police searched a Long Island storage unit connected to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann on Sunday night as investigators continue to scour for evidence in the explosive case.

Suffolk police said they executed a search warrant at a single unit located at Omega Self Storage in Amityville “in relation to the Gilgo suspect case.”

Several police cruisers were seen at the unit at 185 Sunrise Highway late Sunday, and crime scene tape cordoned off the entrance to the parking lot in front of the facility, according to photos taken by The Post.

Earlier in the day, state police confiscated hoards of guns from Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park, just a short drive away from the storage unit. Authorities had previously carted off other items from the home, including a large child-like doll , cat food, a scratching post, an empty bookcase and a framed picture.

“We’re just going through his house looking to see if there’s any evidence, if he has any trophies,” a police source told The Post on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpVlS_0nSYjRe800
A Suffolk County Police cruiser sits in front of the targeted storage unit.
Wayne Carrington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEwlU_0nSYjRe800
The storage facility is located in Amityville, LI, near the border of Nassau and Suffolk counties.
Wayne Carrington

Heuermann, a 59-year-old married father and architect at a Manhattan firm, was arrested Thursday and charged with the 2010 killings of Malissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27. He is also the prime suspect in the murder of a fourth woman, 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes, officials said.

The four women’s remains were found wrapped in burlap and discarded along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

By spring the next year, the number of bodies found along the same stretch climbed to 10 — including eight women, an unidentified man and a toddler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aX6Y9_0nSYjRe800
Rex Heuermann, 59, is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.
Suffolk County Sheriff/MEGA

Their killings remained unsolved in a case that went cold for more than a decade until Suffolk County’s new police commissioner created a special Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force in February 2022.

The Long Island dad of two was linked to the killings partly because his DNA left on discarded pizza crust was positively matched to DNA left behind on the body of Waterman.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to the three murders during a Friday court appearance.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manhattan, NY newsLocal Manhattan, NY
Gilgo Beach investigators remove creepy portrait of battered woman from Rex Heuermann’s home
Massapequa Park, NY18 hours ago
Scores of guns confiscated from Long Island home of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer — who had 92 legal permits
Massapequa Park, NY1 day ago
Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann’s Chevy that led to arrest was often parked in plain sight
Gilgo Beach, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann allegedly had just one question for his jailers
Gilgo Beach, NY20 hours ago
Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer May Have Had Female Accomplice
Gilgo Beach, NY7 hours ago
Cops search for body parts in storage locker tied to accused Gilgo Beach killer
Amityville, NY1 day ago
Accused serial killer Rex Heuermann likely had female helper who ‘lured’ victims, lawyer claims: ‘Act of a mother’
Gilgo Beach, NY1 hour ago
2 Shot At Freeport Bar, Launching Investigation: Police
Freeport, NY22 hours ago
Accused Gilgo Beach murderer had ‘arsenal’ of up to 300 guns stashed in vault at Long Island home
Gilgo Beach, NY1 day ago
LI SERIAL KILLER UPDATES: Suspect's home becomes tourist hotspot, DA says 'weaponry' influenced arrest
Massapequa Park, NY1 day ago
'How I Met Gilgo Beach Murderer': Northern Westchester Woman Reveals Chilling Story
Gilgo Beach, NY1 day ago
NY Local, Melissa Barthelemy, Confirmed a Victim in the Gilgo Beach Case; Suspect Heuermann Indicted
New York City, NY1 day ago
Nassau cops seize assault rifles, ballistic body armor in Long Island home. Were these headed to Ukraine?
Hewlett, NY3 hours ago
Seen Him? Medicine Thief Spotted Stealing From Smithtown Store, Police Say
Smithtown, NY22 hours ago
Suffolk Police Seeking Four Suspects Who Made Off with $3K in Sunglasses from Riverhead Store
Riverhead, NY1 day ago
Arrests made in Patchogue and Lake Ronkonkoma bank robberies
Patchogue, NY15 hours ago
Police: 2 women stole car in Wantagh
Wantagh, NY20 hours ago
Gilgo Beach murder suspect charged in 3 deaths
Gilgo Beach, NY1 day ago
Breaking & Partying: Alcohol-Drinking Burglars Hit Shelter Island Homes, Start Fire In One
Shelter Island, NY1 day ago
Designer recalls chilling chat with Gilgo Beach slay suspect Rex Heuermann, who laughed at how ‘anyone could be a serial killer’
Gilgo Beach, NY2 days ago
Boy, 15, dies from injuries after broad-daylight shooting in NYC yesterday: cops
New York City, NY6 hours ago
NY state corrections officer loses gun during strong-arm robbery in the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Arrest of suspect in Long Island serial killings brings both pain and relief to victims’ families
New York City, NY2 days ago
Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann Asked Woman About the Murders
Gilgo Beach, NY2 days ago
Film Director Not Surprised the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Fits the Bill
Gilgo Beach, NY1 day ago
Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann seen standing awkwardly in resurfaced high school drama club photo
Massapequa Park, NY2 days ago
Child-like doll removed from alleged Gilgo Beach killer’s home as cops search for ‘any trophies’
Gilgo Beach, NY2 days ago
Long Island woman, 25, reveals recent disturbing encounter with Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect Rex Heuermann
Massapequa Park, NY3 days ago
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann’s stunning arrest by plainclothes cops caught on video
Massapequa Park, NY3 days ago
A 2011 profile story nailed the description of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann
Gilgo Beach, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy