Police search Long Island storage unit connected to Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation

Police searched a Long Island storage unit connected to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann on Sunday night as investigators continue to scour for evidence in the explosive case.

Suffolk police said they executed a search warrant at a single unit located at Omega Self Storage in Amityville “in relation to the Gilgo suspect case.”

Several police cruisers were seen at the unit at 185 Sunrise Highway late Sunday, and crime scene tape cordoned off the entrance to the parking lot in front of the facility, according to photos taken by The Post.

Earlier in the day, state police confiscated hoards of guns from Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park, just a short drive away from the storage unit. Authorities had previously carted off other items from the home, including a large child-like doll , cat food, a scratching post, an empty bookcase and a framed picture.

“We’re just going through his house looking to see if there’s any evidence, if he has any trophies,” a police source told The Post on Saturday.

A Suffolk County Police cruiser sits in front of the targeted storage unit. Wayne Carrington

The storage facility is located in Amityville, LI, near the border of Nassau and Suffolk counties. Wayne Carrington

Heuermann, a 59-year-old married father and architect at a Manhattan firm, was arrested Thursday and charged with the 2010 killings of Malissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27. He is also the prime suspect in the murder of a fourth woman, 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes, officials said.

The four women’s remains were found wrapped in burlap and discarded along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

By spring the next year, the number of bodies found along the same stretch climbed to 10 — including eight women, an unidentified man and a toddler.

Rex Heuermann, 59, is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Suffolk County Sheriff/MEGA

Their killings remained unsolved in a case that went cold for more than a decade until Suffolk County’s new police commissioner created a special Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force in February 2022.

The Long Island dad of two was linked to the killings partly because his DNA left on discarded pizza crust was positively matched to DNA left behind on the body of Waterman.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to the three murders during a Friday court appearance.