Haze, heat, and humidity back Tuesday

By Chris Swaim,

1 day ago
Smoky skies, humidity, and temperatures in the 90s are back Tuesday. A cold front inches closer generating an isolated pop-up storm during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the low-90s. High pressure builds in this weekend-yielding drier skies, more sun, and warm temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

