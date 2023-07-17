Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Haze, heat, and humidity back Tuesday
By Chris Swaim,
1 day ago
Smoky skies, humidity, and temperatures in the 90s are back Tuesday. A cold front inches closer generating an isolated pop-up storm during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the low-90s. High pressure builds in this weekend-yielding drier skies, more sun, and warm temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s.
7 Day Forecast:
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Wednesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
