‘Love Actually’ Filmmaker Richard Curtis Sets ‘Christmas Actually’

Writer-director Richard Curtis, known for iconic British romantic comedies “Love Actually,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Notting Hill,” has revealed his next venture.



“Christmas Actually” is a stage show encompassing live music, performance, poetry and comedy that will serve as a fundraiser for charity Comic Relief. It is not a sequel to 2003 hit “Love Actually.” A percentage of ticket sales will go to Comic Relief to support projects changing lives across the U.K. and around the world.



Comic Relief is a charity founded by Curtis and Lenny Henry in 1985 in response to the famine in Ethiopia. Since then the charity has raised more than £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) to help those in need via fundraisers where British comedians perform. Its annual event Red Nose Day is its biggest fund earner.

“Christmas Actually,” curated by Curtis and directed by Daniel Raggett (“Accidental death of an Anarchist”) will play eight performances at London’s Royal Festival Hall Dec. 7-11. The show is from Senbla and Roast Productions in partnership with Comic Relief.



Unfolding against a backdrop of live illustrations from well-known artists and illustrators, the show will feature Christmas classics performed by a live band, real-life stories and poetry brought to life by the cast. The show also promises some “brilliantly terrible” Christmas cracker jokes read by celebrities on screen, children’s hilarious letters to Father Christmas and an old-fashioned singalong.



Curtis said: “I hope this will be the perfect Christmas show: noisy and emotional, and full of surprises and jokes with some proper celebrity sparkle. And I know it will help support brilliant projects changing people’s lives, both in the U.K. and around the world, 365 days a year.”



Curtis has another Christmas-themed project in the works – an untitled New York-set film for Peacock where Melissa McCarthy, Paapa Essiedu and Marc Maron star in a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.

