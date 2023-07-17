Open in App
hardknoxwire.com

Phoenix Firefighters Face Uptick in Heat-Related Emergencies

By Amelia Turner,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Traveling nurse rescued from Camelback Mountain during extreme heat
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Blowing dust hits the East Valley as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix
Mesa, AZ19 hours ago
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
In Phoenix, Firefighters Battle an Invisible Inferno
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Explosion at Tempe Home Injures Two, Prompts Safety Reminder
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
A look inside the Arizona Interagency Dispatch Center
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Phoenix resident complains about scheduled power outage in middle of heat wave
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Skin Peeling Off, ‘Fried’ Brain and Severe Burns Common in Brutal Phoenix Heat
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man Surrenders For Deadly Arizona Hit-And-Run
Apache Junction, AZ13 hours ago
Man dead, child pulled out of water at Lake Pleasant
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
It's hot again in Arizona. The national media is freaking out about it
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Apparent explosion near downtown Phoenix badly injures 2 women, PD says
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Murder Suspect Arrested in Phoenix
Albuquerque, NM4 hours ago
5 Top Phoenix Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Man dead after reportedly drowning at Lake Pleasant
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix heatwave persists: Thunderstorms loom for sections of Arizona in the beginning of the week
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Two people, including a Phoenix police officer, bitten by dog in south Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Scorching Arizona temperatures and a pause in the monsoon thunderstorms over the weekend
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
The REAL Truth About Living in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Arizona's heat impacting aviation
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Hot enough for who? Report says other states may be more vulnerable to heat
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man's Brain Gets 'Fried' After Suffering Massive Burns in Phoenix Heat Wave
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Goodbye Fiesta Mall: Demolition to begin
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Nightly Roundup: Monsoon storm moves into Phoenix area; shocking twist in stepdaughter murder case
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
New Housing in Phoenix Banned by Arizona As Water Supply Dwindles
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Last Chance to Dine: Celebrated 'Award-Winning' Restaurant Scheduled for Closure
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy