The Kansas City Hyatt Regency Skywalk Disaster, 42 years ago 114 died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On July 17, 1981, approximately 2,000 people were attending a "Tea Dance" at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kansas City, located in the Crown Center complex near Union Station.

As the tallest building in Missouri 42 years ago it featured an elegant lobby with suspended skywalks on the second, third, and fourth floors spanning the atrium.

7:05 p.m., with the crowd swing dancing to the song "Satin Doll", the fourth-floor skywalk was suspended directly over the second-floor skywalk, with the third-floor skywalk offset by several yards from the others. Guests heard popping noises and a loud crack moments before the fourth-floor dropped several inches, paused, then fell completely onto the second-floor. Both then fell to the crowded lobby floor. A diner at the 42nd-floor revolving restaurant atop the Hyatt said it felt like an explosion.

Fire crews from across the metro area descended on the lobby to begin rescue efforts. On arrival, they discovered many victims trapped beneath tons of concrete, steel and glass. Working without the aid of modern technical rescue equipment, on-scene commanders put out an urgent call for help from local construction companies and equipment suppliers.

These unsung heroes brought concrete saws, torches, compressors, jackhammers, and heavy-lift jacks to assist in freeing victims trapped beneath the rubble. Cranes were brought to the scene and the booms forced through the atrium glass to help lift the debris off of trapped victims.

During the collapse event, fire sprinkler pipes were severed, causing a torrent of water to fall onto the atrium floor; the rising water additionally threatened the lives of trapped victims. Much of the 14-hour rescue effort took place in the dark since building power was disconnected to reduce the chance of fire during the rescue effort.

114 died and approximately 200 injured. A subsequent investigation conducted by the National Bureau of Standards cited structural overload resulting from design flaws as the cause of the accident.

The Hyatt Regency Skywalk disaster would remain the deadliest structural collapse in the United States, until the collapse of the World Trade Center South Tower on September 11, 2001 and remains the deadliest non-deliberate structural failure in U.S. history.

The hotel still stands and is known as the Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center. — Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs

Courtesy Missouri Associate of Fire Chiefs.

Courtesy Missouri Associate of Fire Chiefs.

Courtesy Missouri Associate of Fire Chiefs.

Courtesy Missouri Associate of Fire Chiefs.

Courtesy Missouri Associate of Fire Chiefs.

View of the side wall, during the first day of the investigation of the Hyatt Regency walkway collapse. Courtesy Dr. Lee Lowery, Jr., P.E.

The landing of the concrete fourth-floor walkway, atop the crowded second-floor walkway. Courtesy Dr. Lee Lowery, Jr., P.E.

Lobby floor, during the first day of the investigation. The third-floor walkway shows the comparable three pairs of tie-rods holding its support beams, which failed on the fourth-floor walkway. Courtesy Dr. Lee Lowery, Jr., P.E.