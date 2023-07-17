Victim airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Petersburg Budget Inn motel

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Budget Inn on Jamestown Drive.

Officers were called to respond to the shooting at 1:25 a.m. Monday, July 17. When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was flown to a nearby area hospital for treatment.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as they continued their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

