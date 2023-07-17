Open in App
FLOOD ADVISORY: Stalled storm dumps 9 inches of rain over Apollo Beach in 3 hours

By Kevin AccettullaLeigh SpannJeff Berardelli,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUbum_0nSYTYkX00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A stalled storm on Monday dumped about 9 inches of rain on Apollo Beach in about three hours, according to News Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli.

A flood advisory is in effect for Hillsborough County until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Since about 2 p.m., a small, heavy downpour has been stuck over Apollo Beach. Flooding is likely, especially in intersections.

The storm is being fed by the super steamy air over Tampa Bay, Berardelli said. The storm formed and has remained stationary for hours over the bay, while its rain propagates downwind over Apollo Beach with the help of a steering flow from the northwest to the southeast.

The parent storm keeps re-forming over Tampa Bay and thus the rain continues.

As of 5:30 p.m., the storm is weakening, but flooding will remain for a few hours.

Residents in the area should stay off the roads, and never drive through standing water on the road.

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for a few showers near the coast this morning. As the day progresses, the coverage of storms increases, and most of them will be east of I-75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgNge_0nSYTYkX00

When it’s not raining, it will be hot and humid. Highs reach the low 90s, and it’ll feel like 103-108.

The rain chance increases slightly tomorrow to 60%. We could get a few more morning showers near the coast before the storms push inland again. Highs return to the low-mid 90s.

There will be a wind pattern shift for the end of the week. The wind will come from the southeast in the morning, and the storms that form push toward I-75 and the coast later in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xiA0_0nSYTYkX00

That’s the pattern we typically have most during the summer months, but we have barely seen it at all this year. And, it doesn’t last long this time. We go back to the storms pushing inland this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkU7H_0nSYTYkX00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

