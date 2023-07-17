Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: The best of Johnny Davis in NBA Summer League

By Asher Low,

1 day ago
It’s no secret that most of year one was a struggle for Johnny Davis at the next level. That struggle started last year in NBA Summer League, where the 2022 No. 10 pick couldn’t find a rhythm within the NBA game.

This year has been a very different story in Las Vegas. Davis has put up 16.3 points, nearly five rebounds, and nearly three assists per contest as he has been one of the best players on the floor for the Washington Wizards this summer.

Davis recently had a 22-point outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder to cap off a summer that showed his progress in year two.

