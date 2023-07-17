Open in App
Davidson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – July 17, 2023

By Donna Vissman,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPxIN_0nSYOsJi00
photo from Ascend Amphitheater

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

1Louis Tomlinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K28Mr_0nSYOsJi00

Tuesday, July 18th, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

The former member of One Direction is bringing the Faith in the Future Tour to Nashville. Fun fact, as of 2021, Tomlinson holds a Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo male artist.

Find tickets here.

2Erykah Badu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaLBj_0nSYOsJi00

Tuesday, July 18, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Badu’s imaginative blend of soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel has earned her multiple awards and praise since the release of her debut album, Baduizm (1997), continuing through her fifth release. Special guests will be yasiin bey and Tobe Nwigwe.

Find tickets here.

3School of Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nksEy_0nSYOsJi00

Wednesday, July 19, 7 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

School of Rock Nashville, Franklin, and Mt. Juliet will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, July 19th for their 5th Annual “Rockin’ The Ryman” show benefiting the Music Health Alliance. The schools’ performance program bands will perform music from the following tribute shows: Pink Floyd, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Friends, Nu Wave, Southern Rock, and Classic Metal.

Find tickets here.

4JD Souther

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4Ic7_0nSYOsJi00

Friday, July 21, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, Souther has penned countless hits for the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Roy Orbison, James Taylor, Don Henley, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks and Dunn and others; while establishing a cult following as a performer with the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band and as a solo artist. As an actor, he has appeared in the TV Shows Thirtysomething and Nashville, among others. A passionate animal lover and advocate, JD is also involved with Best Friends Animal Society.

Find tickets here.

5Crash Test Dummies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMwFx_0nSYOsJi00

Friday, July 21, 8 pm

Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

The Canadian rock band Winnipeg will be at Hop Springs this week. The band is best known for 1993 song “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.”

Find tickets here.

6Ed Sheeran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjGxH_0nSYOsJi00

Saturday, July 22, 6 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”), hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making “Divide Tour” in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion.

Find tickets here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Opry Country Christmas Returns in November
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Behind-the-Scenes with Nashville's Sinatra Bar and Lounge
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Ribbon Cutting: Crisp & Green in Nashville
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Proposed bill aims to control noise spilling into streets, sparks debate on Broadway
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Thousands face short delay for Beyoncé’s Nashville performance
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Mysterious "Oprah" graffiti appears in East Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Corey Feldman to Bring New Tour to City Winery in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Hot Air Balloons To Color the Sky at Sumner Fest
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Hattie Jane’s Creamery Hosting Pop-Up Events for National Ice Cream Month
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Drake White Announces ‘Benefit for the Brain’ Concert
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival highlights local businesses
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Bud Light controversy takes center stage in Nashville; reveals Garth Brooks, Kid Rock rift
Nashville, TN6 days ago
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Mark Your Calendar for the Nashville Tequila Festival
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Sounds Welcome Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp For Six-Game Slate Beginning on Tuesday
Nashville, TN2 days ago
BBB Warns of Beyonce Concert Ticket Scams Ahead of Nashville Show This Saturday
Nashville, TN4 days ago
2023 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Comes to Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN6 days ago
The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Early Voting Begins in Nashville Friday; Times and Locations Where You Can Cast Your Ballot
Nashville, TN4 days ago
15 Famous Nashville Food You Have To Try
Nashville, TN3 days ago
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Dionna Widder Hired as CRO for Predators, Bridgestone Arena and SS&E
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Early Voting Begins in Nashville – Everything You Need to Know
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Slim Chickens Expanding with Second Murfreesboro Location This Summer
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Marjorie ‘Margie’ Marie Judd
Old Hickory, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Daniel Greer Guthrie
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Taylor Swift votes early in Tennessee: ‘Make your voice heard’
Nashville, TN4 days ago
OBITUARY: Robert Gilman Stiegman
Nashville, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Luanne Lynn Calvert
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Jim Gingrich drops out of Nashville mayoral race
Nashville, TN22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy