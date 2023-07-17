Open in App
scottsdale.org

Action sought after short-term rental shooting

By Tom Scanlon, Progress Managing Editor,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
A look inside the Arizona Interagency Dispatch Center
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Last Chance to Dine: Celebrated 'Award-Winning' Restaurant Scheduled for Closure
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Scottsdale ponders its No. 1 villain – heat
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Council generates its own heat on training facility
Scottsdale, AZ13 hours ago
30 people displaced in Tempe mobile home park fire
Tempe, AZ17 hours ago
Explosion at Tempe Home Injures Two, Prompts Safety Reminder
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
E. Mesa residents push back at homeless hotel
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Valley police trying to solve bold Home Depot theft, scary residential burglary
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
Two women seriously injured after unidentified object explodes in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Apparent explosion near downtown Phoenix badly injures 2 women, PD says
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
The REAL Truth About Living in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Goodbye Fiesta Mall: Demolition to begin
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
City of Phoenix gives marijuana operation 6 months to stop skunky smell
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
5 Top Phoenix Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Two people, including a Phoenix police officer, bitten by dog in south Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Locally Owned “Yard Milkshake Bar” Coming to New Downtown Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ2 days ago
Data Center Company Proposes Major Facility in Arizona’s East Valley
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix resident complains about scheduled power outage in middle of heat wave
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
It's hot again in Arizona. The national media is freaking out about it
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Motorcycle rider dead after evening crash in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Man found dead in Buckeye desert after going on bike ride and getting a flat tire, Buckeye PD says
Buckeye, AZ1 day ago
AZ Woman Assaults E.C. Man at Starbucks
El Centro, CA3 days ago
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix for Saturday's drawing
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: July 14-16
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Dust storm rolls through parts of Maricopa, Pinal counties
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
Man dead, child pulled out of water at Lake Pleasant
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
The real estate market is not what you think
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Mexican Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Town
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Man dead after reportedly drowning at Lake Pleasant
Peoria, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy