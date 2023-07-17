Open in App
Guess Who This Lil' Cowboy Turned Into!

1 day ago

Before this lil' cowboy was singing on stage and opening for music icon Taylor Swift , he was just throwin' on his hat, singin' up a storm and songwriting from a young age, and growing up in San Antonio, Texas.

After making a song cover for Justin Bieber 's "Mistletoe," he was an instant hit amongst many! He's worked with some of music's hottest stars including Pitbull , Lil Wayne and Flo Rida . In 2020, this studly guy joined OnlyFans, and he's also been known to flash an ab or two on his Instagram.

Need one more hint? "Mmm Yeah!"

Can you guess who he is?

