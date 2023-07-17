Classic cars show and 6 other things to do around Canandaigua this week

CANANDAIGUA – If the last week of heavy rains and flooding has you wondering about the weather forecast, the Victor Farmington Library has a program coming up that may help you see into the meteorological future.

Or maybe you want to forget about the weather. If so, see what some of the creative teen playwrights and actors have up their sleeve at Wood Library.

And of course, music and the arts always seem to take center stage during these hot, hazy summer days in the Finger Lakes.

Here’s more of what’s happening.

1. Nancy Lane art exhibit in Canandaigua

Bristol artist Nancy Lane shows her original oil paintings from her latest award-winning picture book “A Warbler’s Journey” plus other recent work portraying the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes, Adirondacks, and Catskill Mountains. The exhibit runs through Aug. 26 at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

2. NASA and the weather in Victor

Join NASA Ambassador Jim Porter in the ongoing mission to predict the weather during a program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Victor Farmington Library, 15 W. Main St., Victor. For details and to register for this and other programs, visit www.victorfarmingtonlibrary.org.

3. ChamberFest at Wood Library

The free, lively musical show for the whole family will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 20, at Wood Library. The concert includes performances by musical artists of ChamberFest Canandaigua, spearheaded by co-artist director cellist Amy Barston and featuring Barston along with musicians Kevin Kumar on violin, Donna Kwong on piano, and Jessica Meyer on viola. Recommended especially for ages 5-11, but all are welcome. Stay after for the Musical Instrument Petting Zoo. For details and to register for this or other Wood Library programs, visit woodlibrary.org or call 585-394-1381.

4. Teen Theater hits the stage in Canandaigua

Teen actors and writers put on free performances of their original play at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

5. Indigenous Music & Arts Festival in Victor

This annual event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, at Ganondagan State Historic Site. Haudenosaunee and indigenous cultures will be showcased through dance, music, storytelling, traditional craft demonstrations, a Native American arts market, children's activities, raffles, guided trail walks, gallery tours, indigenous food, and more. This year's event is free but donations of $5 per person or $10 per family will help support the festival. For schedules and more details, visit https://ganondagan.org/events-programs/music-arts-festival.

6. Classic cars rev it up in Manchester

This trip back through time takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22 at Mike Griffin Memorial Park, 1 West Ave., Manchester. The third annual event features cars, trucks and tractors as well as prizes. Food, vendors and music also are planned for this event sponsored by the Manchester Model Railroad Association.

7. Diamond and Steele at Central on Main

The duo performs from 5 to 8 p.m. July 22 at the Central on Main, Downtown Canandaigua's outdoor bar, live music and dining venue, snuggled between Simply Crepes, Wally’s Pub and Bubby’s Tavern. Happy hour, with food and drink specials, begins at 3 p.m. Billy Strings at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland on June 4 will stream.

If you have an event you'd like to see listed in the "Things to Do" column, email Mike Murphy atmmurphy@messengerpostmedia.com.