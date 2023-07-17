Open in App
The Associated Press

Connecticut plays Phoenix on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press,

1 day ago

Connecticut Sun (15-5, 8-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-15, 2-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Phoenix.

The Mercury have gone 3-6 in home games. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 5.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Michaela Onyenwere averaging 1.6.

The Sun have gone 8-2 away from home. Connecticut is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.7.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is scoring 19.5 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mercury. Onyenwere is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 18.3 points for the Sun. Thomas is averaging 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 75.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 87.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

