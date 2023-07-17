Open in App
Minnesota puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta

By The Associated Press,

1 day ago

Minnesota Lynx (9-11, 7-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (11-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Atlanta looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Dream have gone 4-5 at home. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 86.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Lynx have gone 5-4 away from home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Dream won 83-77 in the last matchup on May 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Napheesa Collier is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

