Open in App
Blogging Big Blue

Extreme Heat Warnings Continue: Millions Across US Remain Under Warnings as Record Temperatures Persist

By Rose,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
As Arizona heatwave breaks records, Climatologist explains trends
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
Phoenix sees first big 2023 monsoon storm
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
Skin Peeling Off, ‘Fried’ Brain and Severe Burns Common in Brutal Phoenix Heat
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Traveling nurse rescued from Camelback Mountain during extreme heat
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Phoenix woman living without AC for two months receives free unit from Parker and Sons
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
Despite record-high overnight low temps, Phoenix only has one 24/7 heat relief center
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix heatwave persists: Thunderstorms loom for sections of Arizona in the beginning of the week
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Scorching Arizona temperatures and a pause in the monsoon thunderstorms over the weekend
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
An excessive heat warning continues for Maricopa County, chance of rain Monday night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Nightly Roundup: Monsoon storm moves into Phoenix area; shocking twist in stepdaughter murder case
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
Arizona's heat impacting aviation
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
As Arizona heats up, so do chances of being burned by everyday things
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Washington State Troopers Release More Details Regarding Wreck That Killed Six in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
New Housing in Phoenix Banned by Arizona As Water Supply Dwindles
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Man cooks meals in car during Arizona's heat
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
Major animal shelter in Phoenix will close this weekend due to heat
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Arizona heat myths busted by Valley doctor
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Arizona Bans Natural Grass in Future Homes Due to Drought
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago
Man dead, child pulled out of water at Lake Pleasant
Peoria, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix officer shot in 'ambush' attack is back on patrol
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Report: Nose of plane that crashed in the Superstitions pitched up and down several times before hitting ground
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
A house's temperature got up to 114 degrees Friday. Surprise police officers bought the residents an air conditioner and fans.
Surprise, AZ3 days ago
As Arizona heat surges, know how to keep your pets safe
Chandler, AZ3 days ago
Apparent explosion near downtown Phoenix badly injures 2 women, PD says
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix for Saturday's drawing
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (July 17-23)
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Cleanup begins for Scottsdale homes covered in pink slurry
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy