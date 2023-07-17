Open in App
A to Z Sports

Titans star celebrates blockbuster signing after recruiting effort

By Sam Phalen,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0XbU_0nSY6UHv00

The biggest NFL summer storyline wrapped up on Sunday with the Tennessee Titans agreeing to a two-year, $26 million contract with free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Tennessee was the first visit Hopkins took this offseason and one of the teams in on him from the jump. While the New England Patriots also had a lot of reported interest and stayed in constant contact with Hopkins, the Titans were ultimately the most aggressive suitor for the 31-year-old.

It was clear from the moment he visited Music City that the Titans were serious about and wanted Hopkins. That also includes Titans players who did a little recruiting along the way.

Back in June, Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was not shy about his effort to recruit Hopkins to Nashville. "I didn't know until today and of course I already took to the DMs like, 'Come on with it, you already know what's up,'" Simmons said on NFL Total Access when Hopkins was released by Arizona. "I know the type of player he is [after] playing against him and getting ready to play against him. You just watch the film and [you're like], 'Okay, DeAndre Hopkins, DeAndre Hopkins - that's the guy we've gotta stop.' Everyone has a lot of respect for Hopkins."

Simmons' efforts have now come full circle, as the star defender took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon in celebratory fashion following the news of Hopkins signing with Tennessee.

Hopkins will join a wide receiving corps in Tennessee made up of Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Kyle Philips among others. The steady veteran presence he will bring cannot be understated.

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and Rashad Weaver were among other Titans players to celebrate the news on social media on Sunday.

Related: The best part of the Titans' deal with DeAndre Hopkins

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Titans HC Mike Vrabel breaks silence on DeAndre Hopkins addition
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Robert Griffin III Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Signing With Titans
Nashville, TN2 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins Posts a Bold First Message After Signing With Titans
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patriots send brutal message to DeAndre Hopkins
Nashville, TN1 day ago
World reacts to insane Tom Brady return update
Tampa, FL8 hours ago
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, other Titans react to DeAndre Hopkins signing
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Fans Saddened By Charles Barkley's Admission About His Relationship With Michael Jordan
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Free agent tackle says he's open to playing for Titans
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Bengals superstar makes an absolute dream come true
Cincinnati, OH6 hours ago
Vols legend Peyton Manning gives the entire sports world a reason to smile
Nashville, TN22 minutes ago
DeAndre Hopkins Defends Decision to Join Titans Amid Criticism Over Team's Performance
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Turns Heads At Wedding
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Malachi Weidman: Buffalo Bills' New Recruit?
Buffalo, NY19 hours ago
Patriots’, Chiefs’ DeAndre Hopkins offers revealed
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Get Ready for Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry Country Music Show!
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy