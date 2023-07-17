Titans star celebrates blockbuster signing after recruiting effort

The biggest NFL summer storyline wrapped up on Sunday with the Tennessee Titans agreeing to a two-year, $26 million contract with free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Tennessee was the first visit Hopkins took this offseason and one of the teams in on him from the jump. While the New England Patriots also had a lot of reported interest and stayed in constant contact with Hopkins, the Titans were ultimately the most aggressive suitor for the 31-year-old.

It was clear from the moment he visited Music City that the Titans were serious about and wanted Hopkins. That also includes Titans players who did a little recruiting along the way.

Back in June, Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was not shy about his effort to recruit Hopkins to Nashville. "I didn't know until today and of course I already took to the DMs like, 'Come on with it, you already know what's up,'" Simmons said on NFL Total Access when Hopkins was released by Arizona. "I know the type of player he is [after] playing against him and getting ready to play against him. You just watch the film and [you're like], 'Okay, DeAndre Hopkins, DeAndre Hopkins - that's the guy we've gotta stop.' Everyone has a lot of respect for Hopkins."

Simmons' efforts have now come full circle, as the star defender took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon in celebratory fashion following the news of Hopkins signing with Tennessee.

Hopkins will join a wide receiving corps in Tennessee made up of Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Kyle Philips among others. The steady veteran presence he will bring cannot be understated.

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and Rashad Weaver were among other Titans players to celebrate the news on social media on Sunday.

