Football rumours: Kalvin Phillips attracting interest from Liverpool

What the papers say

Liverpool are believed to be weighing an approach for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips . Citing Sky Sports, the paper says the 27-year-old is on the radar of Reds bosses as a potential replacement for Fabinho , who is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia.

Scott McTominay could be on the chopping block at Manchester United . According to the Manchester Evening News, manager Erik Ten Hag is willing to sell the 26-year-old midfielder for the right price in order to fund summer transfers.

The Daily Mail reports Giovani Lo Celso is nearing a move away from Tottenham. Spurs and Napoli have opened talks over either an outright transfer for the 27-year-old midfielder, or a loan move with an option to buy.

And the Daily Star says former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks to be on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia, after receiving multiple large offers from a number of clubs.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alvaro Morata : La Gazzetta reports Inter Milan have set their sights on an offer for the Atletico Madrid striker.

Matheus Nascimento : Nottingham Forest are closing in on the Botafogo striker, according to Portuguese outlet UOL.