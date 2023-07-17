Pacific Power announces grants to support North Coast education and STEM programs

The Pacific Power Foundation is announcing more than $200,000 in new grant awards to nonprofits and community organizations that support education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning opportunities in the communities Pacific Power serves.

Through this funding, the foundation seeks to open doors to opportunity now and in the future by investing in programs that support and lift up young people through education and skill development for a rapidly changing world.

"We’re honored to help our local organizations prepare kids and adults to thrive and succeed on their own terms through these education, STEM and workforce development opportunities,” said Alisa Dunlap, Pacific Power regional business manager. “We are inspired by the many innovative ways our communities are helping our young people prepare for the future.”

These education and STEM grants are made through one of four grant cycles offered by Pacific Power’s nonprofit arm each year. The following four grants totaling $7,500 were given to these regional organizations:

Neskowin Valley School for a diversity and equity project that offers mental health services for students and the community.

Clatsop Childcare Retention and Expansion Program to provide grants to childcare providers to help expand early childhood education and quality childcare options in the community.

Necanicum Watershed Council for the Días del Salmón project, in partnership with Consejo Hispano, which provides watershed-level ecological education to Latino residents of Clatsop County.

Warrenton Middle School to support a partnership with the Oregon Coast STEM Hub and Columbia Maritime Museum to provide a variety of STEM summer camp activities for local students.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over 2 million customers across a diverse six-state region in the West as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation .