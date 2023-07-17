Date and theme for the 23rd Annual Children’s Clean Water Festival announced

Since 2001, the Children’s Clean Water Festival (CCWF) has been bringing together all 4th grade students from public, private, and homeschools across the county for a day dedicated to exploring estuaries.

Hosted at the Twin Rocks Friends Camp, hands-on learning happens at both indoor and outdoor teaching areas. Through this landmark learning event, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) strives to inspire students to become responsible estuary stewards.

Planning is already underway for the 2024 CCWF, which will be on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024. The festival theme will be “The Forest, Sea, and Me,” emphasizing the role that people have in stewarding upland forests to support thriving estuaries all the way down to the sea.

Earlier this year, the 22nd annual CCWF was a tree-mendous triumph! When asked about their experience at the CCWF, one student wrote, “Today I learned that when sea cucumbers are scared, they throw up their innards,” after exploring a tidepool touch tank.

In total, 380 people participated in the 2023 CCWF, making it one of the largest CCWF events in Tillamook County history. Over 300 students, teachers, and chaperons from six different schools participated. To support all these students, TEP recruited 83 volunteers, including students from Tillamook High School. The CCWF is one example of the numerous environmental education programs in Tillamook County that rely on the support of volunteers to make them possible.

The Tillamook County STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) Partnership, called TC STEAM for short, is a group of more than two-dozen local organizations coordinating K-12 programs countywide.

For those interested in learning more about these opportunities, there will be a Science Coach Training on September 13th featuring examples of field trip activities and an opportunity to meet TC STEAM Partnership organizations.

Contact Rachel Freeman at Rachel@tbnep.org for more information or visit tbnep.org/education.php.