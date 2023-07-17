Bills training camp questions: Is Kaiir Elam ready to become a full-time starting cornerback?

This is the sixth in a 10-part series previewing Buffalo Bills training camp .

Cornerback is one of the toughest positions in the NFL for a rookie to make an immediate impact, and Kaiir Elam found that out last season.

With Tre’Davious White sidelined, there was a path to a starting job as Elam was going through his first training camp and preseason, but t he first-round draft pick couldn’t gain traction and he wound up in a time share with fellow rookie sixth-round pick Christian Benford, and later in the season with Dane Jackson after White returned and Benford was sidelined.

Elam eventually earned his way into a start for the playoff loss to the Bengals, but as he heads into his second training camp, nothing has changed. White is locked in on one side, and Elam, Benford and Jackson will be in competition for the other spot.

“First year, he really did some good things, especially on the field on game day,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “I thought there were some rookie things that he did in practice that sometimes said, ‘Don’t do that.’ Just some learning things, but in all fairness to him, I thought in games he cleaned up a lot of that.”

Elam was inactive for three games last year and dressed but did not play in a fourth so he finished the year having played 45% of the total defensive snaps. He had a nice game in the playoff victory over Miami and recorded an interception and that earned him the start against Cincinnati. Now he has to build on that.

Defensive backs coach John Butler provided the usual coach speak when discussing what a great offseason Elam had. Of course, there’s never been a coach in history who has ever said a player has had a bad offseason; in terms of football, they’re always great. But Butler does believe Elam having a year under his belt showed through during the OTA program.

“I think the biggest thing is just the comfort level,” Butler said. “We always say when you come back in OTAs, it’s really the third time you’ve heard this class. We’re not teaching a new class every year. We teach them the same thing, then we teach them the same thing, then we’re going to the same defenses. Well, now, this is his third time hearing it.”

Obviously it’s way too early to start questioning Beane for picking Elam at No. 23 overall, but the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder needs to make a move. The Bills thought enough of Jackson to re-sign him as a restricted free agent, and they clearly believe Benford can be part of a rotation, if not a starter.

Like it or not, the spotlight is on the first-round pick and Elam is going to have to rise above the competition to win the job and quiet any of the whispers about not living up to his draft status.

“We’re going to make everyone earn it,” Beane said. “Doesn’t matter where you were selected or what your salary is. We don’t care how we got you, we’re just going to line them up, and best man wins. Kaiir understands that and he’s prepared for the challenge.”

