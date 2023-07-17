Legislator’s letter: An update from Rep. Cyrus Javadi

A few weeks ago, the House Committee On Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources, and Water held an informational hearing on HB 3585, my bill to address the concerns in the current draft of the Department of Forestry’s Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP). If you have been following me for any period of time, you have likely heard me talk about this plan and the devastating impacts that it will have on the North Coast, especially Clatsop County.

If this HCP plan moves forward, our communities will likely need to come back to the state for money to backfill the revenue lost due to decreased timber harvests. I strongly disagree with the Governor that our economy is “outdated.”

We talked to the committee about the need for great local involvement and the need to strike a better balance between environmental goals and the economic needs of the local community.

Community leaders from the North Coast came to testify in support of this bill. Thank you, Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs, Kevin Leahy (the Executive Director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources), and Lindsay Davis (Community Outreach and Stewardship Coordinator for Hampton Lumber & Family Forests) for coming out to support this important effort!

Budget conversations are ramping up as we get closer to the session’s end. The recent revenue forecast was great news for taxpayers and budget writers alike. If projections hold, Oregon taxpayers will receive a $5.5 billion kicker, the largest kicker refund in Oregon history.

It’s hard to say what that means exactly for you, but earlier this year, when economists estimated a $3.9 billion kicker, Oregonians with an income of $33,000-$58,000 could receive about $820 back.

This revenue forecast means legislators also have more money to invest in critical needs around the state without raising taxes. Budgets reflect priorities, and we must prioritize education, public safety, and housing.

I am proud to help introduce HB 3627, a bill to fully fund our schools to the tune of $10.4 billion. District leaders and teachers have told the Legislature they need at least $10.3 billion to maintain the current service level. Yet the Governor’s Recommended Budget only asked for $9.9 billion, and Legislative Democrats have offered $10.1 billion. It’s time to give our students and teachers what they need!

You may have heard about the resignation of Oregon Secretary of State last month. It came to light through media reports that Fagan had a side hustle (making $10,000 per month, plus a $30,000 bonus for each business license that she helped secure outside of Oregon) for a marijuana company named La Mota. The owners of the troubled cannabis shop also had given Fagan $45,000 in campaign contributions while owing millions in unpaid taxes. We now know the owners of La Mota also owned a business that was caught in 2018 for diverting marijuana to the black market.

All of this raised serious ethical concerns that she was using her position as Oregon’s Secretary of State for personal gain by acting as La Mota’s lobbyist.

Oregonians’ trust in our public institutions is paramount. We must make real reforms and establish checks and balances to restore confidence following this scandal.

That is why I am supporting House Joint Resolution 16. It would ask voters next election if they want the legislature to have impeachment power over statewide elected officials. Impeachment acts as a deterrent to corrupt behavior among our elected officials. Oregon is the only state in the nation that does not have a process for impeachment.

A few weeks ago, the House voted on several bills that would have made our communities safer (House Bills 2135, 2310, 3603, and House Joint Resolution 29). Unfortunately, none of the bills moved forward.

It’s no secret that Oregon has a serious drug problem. Measure 110 has left thousands of Oregonians behind by increasing access to dangerous drugs, while failing to get those struggling with addiction into treatment. A recent analysis from Willamette Week showed that the system has helped only five people in Multnomah County get into drug treatment and only 37 statewide.

According to a recent statewide poll, 63% of Oregonians support reforming Measure 110 to reinstate criminal penalties for drug possession while still funding services. HB 2310 would have done exactly that. I was proud to support the bill, but unfortunately, it failed on a vote of 30-30.

As always, I welcome your feedback and input. It helps me better represent our community. Email me at Rep.CyrusJavadi@oregonlegislature.gov or call my office at 503-986-1432.