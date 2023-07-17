Open in App
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – July 17, 2023

By Donna Vissman,

1 day ago

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

Louis Tomlinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHmSP_0nSY1Tef00
photo from Ascend Amphitheater

Tuesday, July 18th, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

The former member of One Direction is bringing the Faith in the Future Tour to Nashville. Fun fact, as of 2021, Tomlinson holds a Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo male artist.

Find tickets here.

Erykah Badu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sycnh_0nSY1Tef00
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, July 18, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Badu’s imaginative blend of soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel has earned her multiple awards and praise since the release of her debut album, Baduizm (1997), continuing through her fifth release. Special guests will be yasiin bey and Tobe Nwigwe.

Find tickets here.

School of Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crlby_0nSY1Tef00
photo from Ryman Auditorium

Wednesday, July 19, 7 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

School of Rock Nashville, Franklin, and Mt. Juliet will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, July 19th for their 5th Annual “Rockin’ The Ryman” show benefiting the Music Health Alliance. The schools’ performance program bands will perform music from the following tribute shows: Pink Floyd, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Friends, Nu Wave, Southern Rock, and Classic Metal.

Find tickets here.

JD Souther

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1issru_0nSY1Tef00
photo from Franklin Theater

Friday, July 21, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, Souther has penned countless hits for the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Roy Orbison, James Taylor, Don Henley, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks and Dunn and others; while establishing a cult following as a performer with the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band and as a solo artist. As an actor, he has appeared in the TV Shows Thirtysomething and Nashville , among others. A passionate animal lover and advocate, JD is also involved with Best Friends Animal Society.

Find tickets here.

Crash Test Dummies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uJra_0nSY1Tef00
photo from Hop Springs Beer Park

Friday, July 21, 8 pm

Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

The Canadian rock band Winnipeg will be at Hop Springs this week. The band is best known for 1993 song “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.”

Find tickets here.

Ed Sheeran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJP7Q_0nSY1Tef00
photo from Nissan Stadium

Saturday, July 22, 6 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”), hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making “Divide Tour” in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion.

Find tickets here.

The post 6 Live Shows this Week – July 17, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

