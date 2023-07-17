Open in App
Portland Tribune

Gresham motorcyclist sped through scene of fatal crash, eluded officers

By Christopher Keizur,

1 day ago

A 21-year-old Gresham motorcyclist is facing multiple charges after speeding through the scene of a fatal crash, nearly hitting several officers, and then fleeing officers at a high rate of speed along East Multnomah County roads and pedestrian trails.

Ethan Krebs was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Saturday, July 15, on charges of reckless driving, two counts of menacing, attempting to elude police by vehicle, two counts of interfering with a peace officer, 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person and assaulting a public safety officer.

The high-speed pursuit began on the heels of a crash. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct and Traffic Division officers both responded at 11:37 to a crash on North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lake Road. Upon arrival they learned a motorcyclist crashed into the side of an SUV, and had died in the collision. The two occupants of the SUV were not seriously injured.

While officers responded to the crash and began their investigation, another motorcyclist, later identified as Krebs, went around police vehicles closing the streets and rode through the active scene at a high speed, nearly hitting two uniformed officers. For nearly an hour, Krebs eluded officers by speeding, running red lights, driving on sidewalks, through parks, and on the Springwater Corridor Trail.

He was eventually arrested at Southeast Woodland Drive and Southeast Eagle Lane.

The fatal North Marine Drive crash was the 37th traffic-related fatality in Portland this year.

Comments / 0

