FIFA Women's World Cup host countries: All-time list of nations to have staged tournament

By Feargal Brennan,

1 day ago

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will include a number of crucial changes to the format for the eagerly anticipated tournament, which begins on July 20.

FIFA have opted to expand the tournament size from 24 competing national teams to 32, improving qualification chances and moving in line with the most recent versions of the men's version.

The other major alteration comes via the host nations, with a FIFA World Cup held in Oceania for the first time in its history, across both male and female competitions.

Australia and New Zealand's sharing of the competition is also the first instance of two nations co-hosting a FIFA Women's World Cup, with matches scheduled in both throughout.

MORE: FIFA Women's World Cup schedule 2023: Complete match dates, times, team fixtures for Australia & New Zealand tournament

FIFA Women's World Cup host countries

Prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the tournament had only been held in six different countries in previous editions, following the inaugural competition in 1991.

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) are the only side to win the World Cup as hosts, having triumphed in 1999, and they are strong favourites to secure a fifth world title in 2023.

FIFA Women's World Cup hosts
Year Hosts Winners Runners Up
1991 China USA Norway
1995 Sweden Norway Germany
1999 USA USA China
2003 USA Germany Sweden
2007 China Germany Brazil
2011 Germany Japan USA
2015 Canada USA Japan
2019 France USA Netherlands

Which nation has won the most FIFA Women's World Cups?

Since the first FIFA Women's World Cup in 1991, the competition has been dominated by a small group of teams, with just four champions, representing North America, Europe and Asia.

The USWNT has been the dominant force in women's international football, with four titles, and they are aiming for a historic three in a row in Australia and New Zealand.

Germany are second to the USA, with successive World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011, alongside trophy successes for Norway (1995) and Japan (2011).

FIFA Women's World Cup Champions
Year Champion Runner Up Host Nation No. of teams
1991 USA Norway China 12
1995 Norway Germany Sweden 12
1999 USA China USA 16
2003 Germany Sweden USA 16
2007 Germany Brazil China 16
2011 Japan USA Germany 16
2015 USA Japan Canada 24
2019 USA Netherlands France 24
