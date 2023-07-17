Zonta Club announced Barton Memorial Scholarship recipient

The Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation is proud to announce that the fourth Patty J. Barton Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Courtney Jeffs of North Bend. This is a $20,000 renewable award to be issued over qualifying terms as the requirements of performance are met.

Patty J. Barton was a long time Zonta member with a passion for women choosing to face their life's challenges by improving their status through education. Courtney Jeffs is doing just that, studying for a business degree at Portland State University, with a major in advertising management. Patty's husband, Jon Barton, began the scholarship fund from donations received after Patty’s death in 2018. Through club fundraising efforts, we have been able to grow and now use the funds to honor Patty with this award which will support Courtney with her education.

Courtney, a 2020 Marshfield High School graduate, has achieved an associate degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College. Both at MHS and at SWOCC, Courtney was an active member of Z Club and Golden Z Club respectively. She began building her foundation in business while still at MHS, earning multiple Adobe certifications with which she could do freelance work in the Coos Bay area.

As a 1st generation college student, she maintains a 3.8 GPA at PSU and continues her community volunteer service there. Dr. Joel Bettridge, one of Courtney’s professors at PSU, wrote “Courtney is exceptionally focused on her education and is tenacious in her pursuit of it; I believe that she will go on to do outstanding work in whatever field she chooses and is just the kind of student who deserves financial support.”

The Zonta Foundation received applications from 17 amazing students from both Coos and Curry Counties for this scholarship. The selection process reduced the pool to five applicants who received personal interviews.

Shirley MacAdam, the PJB Scholarship Chair, said, “It is inspirational to witness the many women in our community pursuing their college educations all over the United States and in a variety of fields. We encourage all of you to keep an eye on our club website. Every January we post applications for the many scholarships we plan to offer. A fifth PJB Scholarship will be awarded in 2024. Donations to the Coos Bay Zonta Service Foundation are always appreciated.”

Zonta is proud to support women like Courtney on their journey to build a better life for themselves through education. We look forward to watching Courtney accrue many accomplishments and continue her contributions to our community in the years ahead.