Lebanon Special School District Now Hiring for a Variety of Positions

Lebanon Special School District is now hiring for a variety of positions.

Positions available include Educational Assistants, Bus Drivers, Food Services and School Age Child Care.

Benefits include competitive pay rates, Care4uMedical clinic (free to all team members and eligible dependents), paid time off for holidays and sick days for eligible team members, medical, dental, vision & retirement for qualifying team members, WeeCare (childcare for district employees at a reduced rate for children age 6 weeks to 6 years).

Find current job openings and apply here .

Lebanon Special School (LSSD) district serves over 4,100 students in grades Pre-Kindergarten through Eighth grade. LSSD is served by over 615 dedicated men and women who are “Committed to a Community of Excellence” for all of our students.

