NBC 10 News at 10: Evening Sportscast; Sunday – July 16th

By Dominique Williams,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Skzz4_0nSXvkBG00

WEST MONROE , La. (KTVE/KARD) — NBC 10 Weekend Sports recaps the New Orleans NBA 2K24 Summer League finale. Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof win the Wimbledon men’s doubles title. Plus Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry wins the 2023 American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Click the video above to check out Sunday evenings Sportscast.

