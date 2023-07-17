Meta, MMA, And Now The Sky: Zuckerberg Might Be Planning To Join The Elite 'Flight Club' Including Elon Musk, Sam Altman

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly intends to join the ranks of Elon Musk , OpenAI’s Sam Altman , and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP ) CEO Evan Spiegel to pursue a new passion: piloting planes.

What Happened: Records from the Federal Aviation Administration revealed that Zuckerberg obtained his student pilot certificate earlier this year, reported Business Insider.

The ability to pilot a plane would grant Zuckerberg entry into an exclusive league of tech bros like Musk, Altman, and Spiegel.

For the uninitiated, Musk has been known for his love of flying . In the past, Musk once owned and piloted aircraft, including a fighter jet. However, he has scaled back his piloting activities over the years, citing the demands of his work, the report noted.

“I have to work when I fly and have too many thoughts in my head to pay the necessary attention to the plane — I can be absent-minded at times, which is a really bad habit for a pilot,” he said in 2008.

Why It’s Important: Flying isn’t the only daring hobby Zuckerberg has been pursuing. In fact, his prowess in jiu-jitsu and MMA fighting prompted a challenge from Musk, who expressed readiness for a “cage match” against his tech rival.

The highly anticipated fight piqued more interest from netizens and tech enthusiasts alike because of Meta’s Twitter killer, Threads , launch — which gained 100 million users in just five days. Although Zuckerberg’s Threads app now seems to have a notable decline in daily active users and app usage time.

