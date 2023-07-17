Adventist Tillamook President discusses ambulance service

Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson recently addressed concerns raised in the community surrounding the hospital’s ambulance service staffing levels.

Swanson said that while staffing challenges exist for Adventist’s ambulance service, they were part of a wider, nationwide trend and did not compromise the service’s ability to respond to emergency calls.

“I trust them with my life,” Swanson said of the ambulance crews at Adventist. “I’ve had an opportunity to work with a number of them over the last couple of weeks and they do outstanding work.”

Swanson, who himself is a paramedic, recently sat down with the Headlight Herald to push back against claims raised in anonymous letters posted to the Tillamook County Pioneer website in recent weeks.

Adventist has been operating an ambulance service in Tillamook County since 1974, when they purchased the franchise being operated by Waud’s Funeral Home. They expanded their service in the following years, taking over the Nehalem Volunteer Ambulance Service, Garibaldi Fire ambulance and the Pacific City franchise, previously operated by Pacific West Ambulance. The hospital has no contract with the county, instead operating under the guidelines of the county’s emergency medical services ordinance.

The history of Adventist’s expansion in the county has led to the endurance of four service areas within the county, with ambulances stationed in Manzanita, Garibaldi, Tillamook and Pacific City. Swanson said that outside of Tillamook, each of those locations operates at an annual loss of between $600,000 and $1 million, but that Adventist is committed to operating the service to bring their care to people’s homes and control that care from first patient contact.

“If I were running an ambulance business for profit, which I’m not doing, we would not have four stations in Tillamook County,” Swanson said.

To fully staff those four ambulances and a backup would require 24 full time staff and additional part-timers, according to Swanson. Currently, the ambulance service has 22 employees.

However, Swanson said that those staffing challenges were not uncommon for an ambulance service, noting that the average paramedic’s career lasted around six and a half years. He said that similar staffing challenges faced ambulance services across the nation, and especially Oregon where paramedics and EMTs are required to have an associates’ degree, restricting out of state recruiting.

Swanson even more vigorously refuted the notion that current staffing levels were threatening the service’s efficacy and response times, pointing to the fact that the service had an average response time of just ten minutes and 28 seconds in the first half of the year.

“Ten minutes and 28 seconds is an excellent response time,” Swanson said, “especially in a rural environment where we’re going to the summit of Highway 6 from the hospital.”

Swanson also highlighted the hospital’s recruiting efforts, including direct mailings, Facebook advertising, Indeed and LinkedIn postings, and a recent job fair. He said that the ambulance service was in the process of hiring 10 new employees and pointed out that Adventist offered the highest compensation to EMTs and paramedics in the state.

“We’re not just sitting around not doing anything,” Swanson said. “We’re doing what we can to ensure that we have adequate staff.”

Other Adventist employees, including Swanson, are also stepping up as needed to maintain service, with paramedics volunteering for shifts and other employees offering to drive.

Swanson encouraged any citizens who are concerned about the service to consider joining, noting that anyone with a valid driver’s license could be trained as an ambulance driver, and that Tillamook Bay Community College offers EMT training.

Above all, Swanson went out of his way to praise the performance of his staff and other emergency services across Tillamook County for their service to the community.

“Our firefighters, paid volunteer, our law enforcement agencies, anybody who is a first responder, they do amazing work,” Swanson said.