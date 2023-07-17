Measure R Oversight Committee updates supervisors

Measure R Oversight committee chairman David Jones addressed the Board of Supervisors and updated the status of Measure R funds.

Measure R was passed by county voters in 2020, increasing the general sales tax from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent. The funds are set in a stand-alone account designated for vital services. The definition of vital services has yet to ve clarified by the board.

Auditor Controller Clinton Schaad reports Measure R revenue for fiscal year 2022/23 to be $1,450,000. Anticipated rollover from the previous fiscal period was $383,500. Total expenditures for the 2023/ 24 are anticipated to be $$1,833,500.

Jones reported to the board that he and members of the committee have toured the Del Norte County Sheriff ‘s jail facility and animal control and received updated reports from county departments.

Jones responded to the following questions:

During the fiscal year being reviewed were all Measure R funds spent on vital local services?

Jones reported yes. *The Sheriff received $591,800 to continue wage adjustments in patrol staff, jail staff and dispatch staff. One dispatch position and records clerk position are being funded by Measure R. Animal Control was transferred to the Sheriff in January. The animal services supervisor position was created by Measure R. Salary increases were implemented for animal control officers.

* Del Norte County Office of Emergency services received $82,500 to continue funding the OES coordinator and assist the emergency services manager in meeting preparedness needs.

* Del Norte County probation received funding mitigating salary disparity with other counties across the north state. Probation plans to use Measure R funding in an amount yet to be determined on replacing aging transportation van.

* The District Attorney is addressing the pay disparity of investigators. Measure R funds have reduced the disparity but the funds allocated was not disclosed.

*Community Development and Code Enforcement has allocated $95,000 to fund the salary and benefits of the second code enforcement officer. $50,000 was allocated to the public nuisance budget.CDD anticipates using Measure R funds for homeless housing options. Code Enforcement averages nearly 400 calls per year. An additional $20,000 for abatement costs to illegal dump sites had been provided by Measure R funding

* A second planner was hired last year. Expanded duties for this new hire will utilize an undetermined amount of Measure R funds.

2) If any Measure R funds were not spent on “vital local services what the funds spent on? The committee did not identify any misspending or misuse.

3) Was any Measure R funding used to supplant or displace another funding source in any department’s budget. Measure R funds are not added to the general fund. The committee reported no Measure R funding was used to supplant or displace another funding source.

The Committee supports capital improvements in Animal Control, the jail, and heretofore mentioned vehicle acquisitions for code enforcement and probation.