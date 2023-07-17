6 Live Shows this Week – July 17, 2023

photo from Ascend Amphitheater

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

1Louis Tomlinson

Tuesday, July 18th, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

The former member of One Direction is bringing the Faith in the Future Tour to Nashville. Fun fact, as of 2021, Tomlinson holds a Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo male artist.

Find tickets here.

2Erykah Badu

Tuesday, July 18, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Badu’s imaginative blend of soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel has earned her multiple awards and praise since the release of her debut album, Baduizm (1997), continuing through her fifth release. Special guests will be yasiin bey and Tobe Nwigwe.

Find tickets here.

3School of Rock

Wednesday, July 19, 7 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

School of Rock Nashville, Franklin, and Mt. Juliet will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, July 19th for their 5th Annual “Rockin’ The Ryman” show benefiting the Music Health Alliance. The schools’ performance program bands will perform music from the following tribute shows: Pink Floyd, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Friends, Nu Wave, Southern Rock, and Classic Metal.

Find tickets here.

4JD Souther

Friday, July 21, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, Souther has penned countless hits for the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Roy Orbison, James Taylor, Don Henley, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks and Dunn and others; while establishing a cult following as a performer with the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band and as a solo artist. As an actor, he has appeared in the TV Shows Thirtysomething and Nashville, among others. A passionate animal lover and advocate, JD is also involved with Best Friends Animal Society.

Find tickets here.

5Crash Test Dummies

Friday, July 21, 8 pm

Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

The Canadian rock band Winnipeg will be at Hop Springs this week. The band is best known for 1993 song “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.”

Find tickets here.

6Ed Sheeran

Saturday, July 22, 6 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”), hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making “Divide Tour” in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion.

Find tickets here.