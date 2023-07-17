Open in App
Sumner County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – July 17, 2023

By Donna Vissman,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMp3Y_0nSXuCTJ00
photo from Ascend Amphitheater

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

1Louis Tomlinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCHp8_0nSXuCTJ00

Tuesday, July 18th, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

The former member of One Direction is bringing the Faith in the Future Tour to Nashville. Fun fact, as of 2021, Tomlinson holds a Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo male artist.

Find tickets here.

2Erykah Badu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bi2CA_0nSXuCTJ00

Tuesday, July 18, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Badu’s imaginative blend of soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel has earned her multiple awards and praise since the release of her debut album, Baduizm (1997), continuing through her fifth release. Special guests will be yasiin bey and Tobe Nwigwe.

Find tickets here.

3School of Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFnLD_0nSXuCTJ00

Wednesday, July 19, 7 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

School of Rock Nashville, Franklin, and Mt. Juliet will return to the historic Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, July 19th for their 5th Annual “Rockin’ The Ryman” show benefiting the Music Health Alliance. The schools’ performance program bands will perform music from the following tribute shows: Pink Floyd, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Friends, Nu Wave, Southern Rock, and Classic Metal.

Find tickets here.

4JD Souther

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHBb6_0nSXuCTJ00

Friday, July 21, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, Souther has penned countless hits for the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Roy Orbison, James Taylor, Don Henley, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks and Dunn and others; while establishing a cult following as a performer with the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band and as a solo artist. As an actor, he has appeared in the TV Shows Thirtysomething and Nashville, among others. A passionate animal lover and advocate, JD is also involved with Best Friends Animal Society.

Find tickets here.

5Crash Test Dummies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9WpZ_0nSXuCTJ00

Friday, July 21, 8 pm

Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro

The Canadian rock band Winnipeg will be at Hop Springs this week. The band is best known for 1993 song “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm.”

Find tickets here.

6Ed Sheeran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oac14_0nSXuCTJ00

Saturday, July 22, 6 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”), hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making “Divide Tour” in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion.

Find tickets here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Thousands face short delay for Beyoncé’s Nashville performance
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Corey Feldman to Bring New Tour to City Winery in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hot Air Balloons To Color the Sky at Sumner Fest
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Don't Miss "A Taste of Rutherford" This Coming Saturday Night
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Drake White Announces ‘Benefit for the Brain’ Concert
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival highlights local businesses
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
BBB Warns of Beyonce Concert Ticket Scams Ahead of Nashville Show This Saturday
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Bring the Whole Family to Rock Castle’s Songwriter Nights
Hendersonville, TN6 days ago
The 10 Worst Schools In Nashville Today
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Sounds Swept By Louisville Bats With Ten-Inning Loss
Nashville, TN1 day ago
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Goo Goo Cluster Announces Collaboration with Puckett’s
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Back-to-school event to be held in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Slim Chickens Expanding with Second Murfreesboro Location This Summer
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Nashville Soccer Club Fall 3-1 at FC Cincinnati
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Baxter’s Mercantile of Columbia to Host ‘The Orman Walk’, a Pictorial History of Maury County
Columbia, TN1 day ago
F&M Bank Arena Set to Host Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday
Clarksville, TN4 days ago
WEATHER 7-17-2023 Air Quality Alert
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Teen missing out of Ashland City
Ashland City, TN2 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of July 11, 2023
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Panda Express Adding Murfreesboro Location in New Shopping Center
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Sandra ‘Sandy’ Ward
Nashville, TN4 days ago
OBITUARY: William Leon Franklin ‘Frank’ Keith
Gallatin, TN4 days ago
1 injured after ‘incident’ at Nissan complex in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Two Accused of Cashing Stolen Check at Banks in Hendersonville, Belle Meade
Hendersonville, TN5 hours ago
OBITUARY: Aletha Ann Graves
Portland, TN6 days ago
Former Stagehand for County Star Randy Travis Fatally Shot by Wife in Nashville
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Neighbors find bullet hole in their apartment complex hallway
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy