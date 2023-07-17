New Music this Week-July 17, 2023

photo by Alysse Gafkjen

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Whey Jennings

Outlaw country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings is rolling out his next new song and video for “Old Country Song.” The song, available everywhere digitally on July 14, is a collaboration between Whey’s country music pals and the song’s co-writer Wes Shipp, with Jesse Keith Whitley, Creed Fisher and John Paycheck.

Take a listen here.

2Dan Auerbach

Easy Eye Sound releases an all-new solo track from Dan Auerbach — The Black Keys frontman, Easy Eye Sound label head and 2023 GRAMMY-nominated Producer Of The Year himself. Titled “Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)”,Auerbach’s solo track will remind some listeners of Canned Heat’s 1967 recording “On the Road Again” — “I loved that song as a kid,” says Auerbach — which itself borrowed from Chicago bluesman Floyd Jones’ “Dark Road” (1953) and its inspiration, Mississippi Delta deity Tommy Johnson’s “Big Road Blues” (1928).

Take a listen here.

3Cindy Morgan

The track “Jubilee” follows the style of the spirituals from the Robert Johnson period, which used coded lyrics to convey messages of hope and empowerment to those enduring abuse and slavery. The Year of Jubilee novel is similarly situated in 1963, during the peak of the Civil Rights movement.

Take a listen here.

4Gregory Alan Isakov

Singer, songwriter and musicianGregory Alan Isakov’s new song, “Appaloosa Bones”—the title track of his anticipated new record—is out now. Of the song, Isakov shares, “To me, ‘Appaloosa Bones’ is about confronting your mind during difficult and isolated times. I guess it’s my ‘pandemic song’—lines like, ‘There ain’t no work / Just Pennsylvania birds / I heard they’re nesting now in the city / And the TVs on from every window / Evenings fall and flicker through the glass.’ It’s about recognizing that things can be hard, and there’s beauty there, and there’s hope.”

Take a listen here.

5Grace Potter

Grace Potter debuts the cinematic video for her latest single “Good Time.”

Grace Potter comments on the new “Good Time” video:

“I’m delighted to bring you “Good Time,” the newest cinematic installment from a world I created while driving and writing songs for MOTHER ROAD. In this music video, we explore one of my favorite characters, Lola Nomada Vasquez, the mischievous author of the beloved children’s book series, “Lady Vagabond”. Since the mid-century, Lola has lived and written in the fast lane, creating instantly iconic characters, but these days, she spends her time conjuring her next masterpiece from her favorite booth at her favorite diner. “Good Time” picks up where we left off at the end of “Mother Road”: Hurricane’s Drive-In Restaurant on Old Route 66. As the diner empties out, Lola lets loose, throwing herself a salacious party – fueled in equal parts by wine, unbridled imagination, and an unraveling mind. I invite you all to join me and a bunch of blow-up dolls as we dive head-long into the dazzling shadow-world of Lola’s GOOD TIME! ”

Take a listen here.

6Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson released the video for Watermelon Moonshine.

“I’m so excited to premiere the Watermelon Moonshine music video. This song is about the young, wild, crazy love that we all hope to experience,” said Wilson. “From locking eyes for the first time, to playing spin the bottle with an Ole Smoky mason jar, to being too crazy about each other to tame it, I am so happy with how Rachel Lynn Matthews and Sam Sherrod brought the vision to life through their portrayal of their innocently passionate characters.”

In addition to the music video, Wilson is also teaming innovative food and drinkware brand, Stanley, on a limited-edition Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler in a “Watermelon Moonshine” color.

Take a listen here.

7Corrine Bailey Bae

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae unveils the music video for her new riot grrrl punk inspired single, “New York Transit Queen.” See Corrine perform in September at CMA Theater.

Take a listen here.

8Pressing Strings

Pressing Strings, whose influences range from folk, blues, rock, funk, soul, and reggae, will be coming to Nashville on Sunday, July 16 at Acme Feed & Seed in support of their new album, …And I For You, out this summer. Marking the seventh full-length album from Pressing Strings, And I For You, out July 14th viaWarren Haynes’ Evil Teen Records, features the infectious new single “Your Love,” which is propelled by a catchy rhythm, soothing sentiment, and absolute joy and desire.

Take a listen here.